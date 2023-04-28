Veterans: Take Note of PACT Act Claims Clinics – The Suburban Times

Want to know how PACT Act will affect your benefits? Want to file a claim? Join us for our May PACT Act Claims Clinics from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations–no appointment needed.

