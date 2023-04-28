Vaccine and Wellness Clinic – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.
Let’s give our pets their best shot against deadly diseases!
The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is supporting pet owners by providing free (provided by Petco Love) and low-cost vaccines, microchips, and parasite preventative during a Vaccine and Wellness Clinic!
This clinic is for low-income pet owners and is first come, first served.
Vaccine and Wellness Clinic:
April 29th, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
2608 Center Street, Tacoma, WA
