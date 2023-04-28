 The Book Doctors, May 1 – The Suburban Times

The Book Doctors, May 1

Spring’s here – did you get that great book written over the winter?  There’s still time! 

LITTLE BOOK – BIG EFFECT USE YOUR GIFTS AND TALENTS TO CREATE A BOOK THAT WILL REACH YOUR TARGET READERS! 

  • Our own Gina Carey tells shares her book, Make A Splash, which uses common sense advice to help combat anxiety and other problems we all live with.
  • Ron Holcomb continues to follow the success of his Constant ChaosLearn how he’s become one of the Go To Guys  KIRO Radio’s Dave Ross calls on regularly.
  • Larry Fowler, The Lincoln Guy, will share expertise and answer questions.  The topic may be writing, or it may be being a Terrific Grandpa. We’re just happy to have him on hand.

You are invited to a Zoom meeting. 

When: May 1, 2023 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) 

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYocu2orD0qHNUOUEKpD4lXeTK1CyMG2eFD

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.


Swimming Upstream Radio Show

https://pod.co/swimming-upstream-radio-show
HOST DOROTHY WILHELM – Join Dorothy for new ideas and a lot of fun. 

www.itsnevertoolate.comhttps://www.facebook.com/WereSwimmingUpstream/

