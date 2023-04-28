The Book Doctors, May 1 – The Suburban Times

Spring’s here – did you get that great book written over the winter? There’s still time!
LITTLE BOOK – BIG EFFECT USE YOUR GIFTS AND TALENTS TO CREATE A BOOK THAT WILL REACH YOUR TARGET READERS!
- Our own Gina Carey tells shares her book, Make A Splash, which uses common sense advice to help combat anxiety and other problems we all live with.
- Ron Holcomb continues to follow the success of his Constant Chaos. Learn how he’s become one of the Go To Guys KIRO Radio’s Dave Ross calls on regularly.
- Larry Fowler, The Lincoln Guy, will share expertise and answer questions. The topic may be writing, or it may be being a Terrific Grandpa. We’re just happy to have him on hand.
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: May 1, 2023 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYocu2orD0qHNUOUEKpD4lXeTK1CyMG2eFD
Swimming Upstream Radio Show
https://pod.co/swimming-upstream-radio-show
HOST DOROTHY WILHELM – Join Dorothy for new ideas and a lot of fun.
www.itsnevertoolate.com, https://www.facebook.com/WereSwimmingUpstream/
