Tacoma Community College Spring Quarter Concerts – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Join us for live music in the Building 2 Theater at Tacoma Community College!

Brass Unlimited: Sounds of Brass with piano and vocal soloist David Lee Joyner

Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.

Building 2 Theater

Free admission, donations encouraged.

Mark your calendar for upcoming concerts

May 20 – Guest Ensemble – Formation Wind Band, 3 p.m.

May 24 – TCC Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Building 2, FREE (donations accepted)

May 28 – Guest Ensemble – Brass Band Tacoma, 7:30 p.m., Building 2, FREE (donations accepted)

May 31 – TCC Choirs, 7:30 p.m., Building 2, FREE (donations accepted)

June 2 – TCC Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Building 2, FREE (donations accepted)