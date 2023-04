City of DuPont announcement.

10:00 am Saturday, May 6th, 2023

depart from DuPont Historical Museum

207 Barksdale Ave., DuPont

Rain or shine! Please arrive 5 minutes early to sign in. Free and open to all.

On sidewalks, the tour will cover about 1.5 miles discussing historic DuPont Company homes, Johnson Brothers General Store, Carsten’s Meat Market, School District #7 and its schools, the still-active 1917 Presbyterian Church, and more. Tour will last about 90 minutes.

https://www.dupontmuseum.com/events