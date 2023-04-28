Help Plan DuPont’s Old Fort Lake Subarea – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

Your ideas and input are needed to plan the Old Fort Lake Subarea! The city of DuPont is taking a fresh look at the Old Fort Lake Subarea Plan and updating it to reflect citizen input. Come to the next public meeting on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. We will review examples, and participants will be asked to roll up their sleeves and plan out the subarea through a mapping exercise. Location: DuPont City Hall Council Chambers at 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA. Or, attend by Zoom. The meeting ID, password and telephone dial in instructions can be found here.

Check out the City’s webpage on the project at this link for updated project information: https://www.dupontwa.gov/696/Old-Fort-Lake_Subarea-Plan-Update