 Coffee Chat and Change the World, May 1 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Coffee Chat and Change the World, May 1

· Leave a Comment ·

Wonderful People Doing Wonderful Things on May 1 at 9 am.

HOSTED BY DOROTHY WILHELM

LITTLE DROWNED TOWNS

There are more than 200 drowned towns in America – little cities that were flooded to build hydro-electric Dams. Dorothy Wilhelm and Dennis Heckman remember their childhood in Warland, Montana now forever buried under Libby Dam

MOTHERS DAY WISDOM

Joe and Helen Hesketh have written each other a love letter every day of their long marriage. They have eight children. They will share their wisdom and give good advice

WHERE DID THAT CHOCOLATE COME FROM?

Jan Calkins is a chocolate maker.  She’ll show you how chocolate gets from plants to you

You CAN’T BUILD YOUR BEST FUTURE ALONE! 

Kelly Kaspar is with TAB North Seattle – but if you call her a wizard you wouldn’t be wrong

  • Legendary Black Heroes
  • Father Fred Tells It Like It Is
  • Great Ideas for May

PRODUCED BY REGINA CAREY

You are invited to a Zoom meeting. 

When: May 1, 2023 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) 

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZModeispjIqGNApzkgSKa_GrQtyvPSSKu0i

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Swimming Upstream Radio Show

https://pod.co/swimming-upstream-radio-show
HOST DOROTHY WILHELM – Join Dorothy for new ideas and a lot of fun. 

www.itsnevertoolate.comhttps://www.facebook.com/WereSwimmingUpstream/

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *