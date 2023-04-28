Coffee Chat and Change the World, May 1 – The Suburban Times

Wonderful People Doing Wonderful Things on May 1 at 9 am.
HOSTED BY DOROTHY WILHELM
LITTLE DROWNED TOWNS
There are more than 200 drowned towns in America – little cities that were flooded to build hydro-electric Dams. Dorothy Wilhelm and Dennis Heckman remember their childhood in Warland, Montana now forever buried under Libby Dam
MOTHERS DAY WISDOM
Joe and Helen Hesketh have written each other a love letter every day of their long marriage. They have eight children. They will share their wisdom and give good advice
WHERE DID THAT CHOCOLATE COME FROM?
Jan Calkins is a chocolate maker. She’ll show you how chocolate gets from plants to you
You CAN’T BUILD YOUR BEST FUTURE ALONE!
Kelly Kaspar is with TAB North Seattle – but if you call her a wizard you wouldn’t be wrong
- Legendary Black Heroes
- Father Fred Tells It Like It Is
- Great Ideas for May
PRODUCED BY REGINA CAREY
You are invited to a Zoom meeting.
When: May 1, 2023 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZModeispjIqGNApzkgSKa_GrQtyvPSSKu0i
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Swimming Upstream Radio Show
https://pod.co/swimming-upstream-radio-show
HOST DOROTHY WILHELM – Join Dorothy for new ideas and a lot of fun.
www.itsnevertoolate.com, https://www.facebook.com/WereSwimmingUpstream/
Leave a Reply