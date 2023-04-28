Coffee Chat and Change the World, May 1 – The Suburban Times

Wonderful People Doing Wonderful Things on May 1 at 9 am.

LITTLE DROWNED TOWNS

There are more than 200 drowned towns in America – little cities that were flooded to build hydro-electric Dams. Dorothy Wilhelm and Dennis Heckman remember their childhood in Warland, Montana now forever buried under Libby Dam

MOTHERS DAY WISDOM

Joe and Helen Hesketh have written each other a love letter every day of their long marriage. They have eight children. They will share their wisdom and give good advice

WHERE DID THAT CHOCOLATE COME FROM?

Jan Calkins is a chocolate maker. She’ll show you how chocolate gets from plants to you

You CAN’T BUILD YOUR BEST FUTURE ALONE!

Kelly Kaspar is with TAB North Seattle – but if you call her a wizard you wouldn’t be wrong Legendary Black Heroes

Father Fred Tells It Like It Is

Great Ideas for May

PRODUCED BY REGINA CAREY

