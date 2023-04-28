 Center Drive Overlay Project continues – The Suburban Times

Center Drive Overlay Project continues

City of DuPont announcement.

The contractor for Center Drive Overlay Phase 6 will be returning on Monday, May 1 to continue the project. 

The Center Drive Overlay project includes grinding and overlaying existing asphalt travel lanes, bike lanes/shoulders between Interstate 5 Exit 118 and McNeil Street to a depth of 2-inches. This project will affect traffic, as they mobilize construction equipment, traffic cones, signage, and sidewalk construction.  The traffic control plans will include lane shifts, speed reduction, and will restrain traffic to one way on each side during parts of the project. This project should be completed by mid-May, weather permitting.

