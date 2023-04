City of DuPont announcement.

Have some fun in the sun at the Pioneer Middle School track on June 17 at 11:00am. Bring the whole family to walk/run the track. The more laps you do, the more raffle tickets you get! Put your raffle tickets toward the prize of your choosing. Raffles prizes will be awarded at the end of the event.

