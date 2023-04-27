Play and Dream the World You Want in Utopian Garden – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live announcement.

TACOMA, WASH. — A world premiere exhibit arrives from Berlin at Tacoma Armory, following the success of Imagine Van Gogh. Tacoma Arts Live has commissioned this dynamic interactive experience in partnership with one of the world’s most visionary design studios, flora&faunavisions. Find yourself at the intersection of art, science, and nature; within an enormous digital projection, 300-degree wrap-around and 12-foot tall screens, participants will co-create in an interactive adventure. Utopian Garden opens at the historic Tacoma Armory this May through June 30, 2023, the exhibit hours of operation are Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. All ages are welcome and encouraged to explore and play.

Utopian Garden kindles creativity and curiosity with learning opportunities for everyone, in a stunning, simulated environment. Influenced by ideas of revered visionaries ranging from Ada Lovelace, Carl Linnaeus, Claude Monet, and more. Following a guided storyline, participants actively build their journey through Utopian Garden, interacting with dynamic projections in beautiful visual scenes focused on art, science, and nature – all without the hassle of VR headsets. One portion of the experience examines creativity and beauty using AI as a smart design for the future.

After the tour and to further activate imagination and understanding, guests are invited to participate in hands-on creative workshops adjacent to the exhibit. A variety of projects offer time for reflection and fun, along with the opportunity to engage with educators and other guests about their creation in the Utopian Garden.

Tickets to Utopian Garden are $39 for weekdays and $49 for weekends with discount tickets for Seniors, Military, Students, and Children ages 3 – 6, plus children under two are free. Group rates are available for parties of 10+. Scholarship support for access is also available through social service partners. Tickets are on sale now. To learn more and reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at Tacoma Armory – 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.