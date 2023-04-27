New lane markings coming soon for I-5 ramps at South 56th Street in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

If the weather cooperates, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will try again to install final lane markings on the Interstate 5 exits and on-ramps at South 56th Street in Tacoma. Upcoming overnight work means travelers will need to plan to help prevent delays.

Weather permitting, the work will occur during the weekend of April 28.

Overnight ramp closures

Friday, April 28

Crews will stripe both the northbound and southbound I-5 ramps at South 56th Street/exit 130.

9 p.m. Friday, April 28, the northbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at South 56th Street will close.

2 a.m. Saturday, April 29, the southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at South 56th Street will close.

All ramps will reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday, April 29

Saturday, April 29

10 p.m. Saturday, April 29 to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 30, the southbound I-5 off- and on-ramps at South 56th Street/exit 130 will close.

The schedule may change due to inclement weather. WSDOT will update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map and the WSDOT app.

Additional information is available on the WSDOT regional Twitter account.