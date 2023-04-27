Letter: Much Is Happening in May in Tillicum – The Suburban Times

So much is happening this month of May in your community of Tillicum!

The Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association will gather Monday, May 1, 6:30 p.m. at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW., and there you’ll meet your Lil’ Crushers tball team that the neighborhood sponsors!

This coming Friday, you are invited to attend the Cops vs. Teachers Basketball game at Lakes High School, all proceeds to 11-year-old Janine Hope Dungca who has significant medical conditions that have left her wheelchair bound.

Details on this and so much more are in the newsletter (see below): Litter Pickup May 6; Tillicum Elementary S.T.E.A.M night; CERT and 1st Aid Training; Library happenings; home repair applications.