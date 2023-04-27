 Letter: Much Is Happening in May in Tillicum – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: Much Is Happening in May in Tillicum

· · Leave a Comment ·

So much is happening this month of May in your community of Tillicum!

The Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association will gather Monday, May 1, 6:30 p.m. at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW., and there you’ll meet your Lil’ Crushers tball team that the neighborhood sponsors!

This coming Friday, you are invited to attend the Cops vs. Teachers Basketball game at Lakes High School, all proceeds to 11-year-old Janine Hope Dungca who has significant medical conditions that have left her wheelchair bound.  

Details on this and so much more are in the newsletter (see below): Litter Pickup May 6; Tillicum Elementary S.T.E.A.M night; CERT and 1st Aid Training; Library happenings; home repair applications.

TWNA-Newsletter-May-1Download

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *