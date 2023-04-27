Klahowya at Fort Nisqually – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Join the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Saturday, April 29 (11 am-4 pm) for our first living history event of 2023!

Klahowya means ‘Welcome’ in Chinook Jargon. Get to know the Fort with hands-on activities, crafts demonstrations and more. Hands-on activities will include:

Seed planting

Straw plaiting

Book binding

Corn grinding

Sampling 19th-century goodies

Tours through the event…. and much more!

Click here to purchase tickets.

Event admission is complementary for the following groups:

Pierce County residents

Native tribal memberships

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Members

ID is required for complementary admission!