Klahowya at Fort Nisqually – The Suburban Times

Klahowya at Fort Nisqually

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Join the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Saturday, April 29 (11 am-4 pm) for our first living history event of 2023!

Klahowya means ‘Welcome’ in Chinook Jargon. Get to know the Fort with hands-on activities, crafts demonstrations and more. Hands-on activities will include:

  • Seed planting
  • Straw plaiting
  • Book binding
  • Corn grinding
  • Sampling 19th-century goodies
  • Tours through the event…. and much more!

Click here to purchase tickets.

Event admission is complementary for the following groups:

  • Pierce County residents
  • Native tribal memberships
  • Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Members

ID is required for complementary admission!

