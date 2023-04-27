Klahowya at Fort Nisqually – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.
Join the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Saturday, April 29 (11 am-4 pm) for our first living history event of 2023!
Klahowya means ‘Welcome’ in Chinook Jargon. Get to know the Fort with hands-on activities, crafts demonstrations and more. Hands-on activities will include:
- Seed planting
- Straw plaiting
- Book binding
- Corn grinding
- Sampling 19th-century goodies
- Tours through the event…. and much more!
Click here to purchase tickets.
Event admission is complementary for the following groups:
- Pierce County residents
- Native tribal memberships
- Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Members
ID is required for complementary admission!
Leave a Reply