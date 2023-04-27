CPSD Staff Spotlight: Flor Lewis – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Open Doors Youth Engagement Program career resource counselor Flor Lewis.

This is Flor’s second year at Open Doors. Flor was initially hired as a health clerk, but the position as a career resource counselor opened on her first day. Flor immediately decided to apply. “This has been such a blessing,” she said. “Being a health clerk probably wouldn’t have been the best for me because everything I do now is a perfect fit.”

Flor works closely with students as they move closer to graduating to help them identify career options, higher education choices and resources to support their future goals. “We have many conversations about what their post-graduation plan is going to be,” she said. “I love being the one who really helps them focus on all the important details to get across the finish line and graduate.”

Flor attended Steilacoom Historical School District and enjoys supporting a community that is so close to home. After coaching local gymnastics, she felt a calling to work with students. “It’s so powerful to be able to build close relationships with students as they grow year after year,” she said.

All year, Flor and her students keep themselves focused on the small steps they need to take to prepare for the future such as creating a resume, researching scholarships or completing necessary courses for a potential career path. The day-to-day work pays off for Flor who looks forward to her students’ emotional graduation day every year. “It’s such an exciting time and we have so many students who are the first to graduate in their families,” she said.

“Seeing the faces of parents and how proud they are of the students I’ve worked so closely with is the power of this program.”