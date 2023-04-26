Win A Beautiful “Titanic” Gold Plated Keepsake or Centenary Editionof the Colorful Book “Titanic” – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke announcement.

On 2-3 May the Lakewood History Museum will be holding drawings for a beautifully engraved gold

plated “Titanic” keepsake plus a copy of the Centenary Edition of the book “Titanic, The Legend of the

Unsinkable Ship”. This colorful book contains removable facsimile documents relating to the sinking and

includes radio messages, passenger statements, ship mailed postcard and more.

First drawings will be held on Tuesday evening, 2 May, following historian Peter Cook’s 6 pm riveting

presentation titled “The Titanic, the Iceberg and More”.

Second drawings will take place on 3 May following author Cathy Lamet’s 6 pm book signing event for her new book titled “Titanic Remembrance” and presentation of her 2021 journey to the Titanic historic site.

Entry into the drawings is free, but you must be present to win.

Photos of each item are attached. YOU could be the happy winner of a unique piece of history.

Doors open at 6 pm. Both events are free to the public, but seating is limited. Light

refreshments will be available on both days.

The Lakewood History Museum is located at 6114 Motor Avenue SW next to the iconic

1937 Lakewood Theater and across from the Best Western motel. Parking is free, but

limited. For more information, call 253-682-3480. Number is message capable 24/7.

Covid masks available, but not required.

Don’t miss this exciting event!