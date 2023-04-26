Sound to Narrows, Washington state’s oldest 12K – coming Saturday, June 10 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sound to Narrows.

Celebrating 51 years, Sound to Narrows offers challenging 12K and 5K race routes in Tacoma, Washington. The featured 12K run and walk routes through beautiful Point Defiance Park.

The 5K run and walk and the 2K Fit for Sound to Narrows school program take place near Tacoma’s Vassault Park, where the action begins on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Kids age 4 and under can participate in the Diaper Dash held within Vassault Park. The event also features health information, vendor incentives and entertainment for the whole family.

Want to participate, but don’t want to run up all the hills? Join our Sound to Narrows volunteer team. We couldn’t do S2N without the 200+ volunteers who show up early at the park on race day.

For more information and to sign up as a runner, walker or volunteer, visit the Sound to Narrows website at www.soundtonarrows.org