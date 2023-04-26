Register for the Spring Session of On Seeing Nature – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Join the Tahoma Audubon Society for this installment of their indoor/outdoor events that endeavor to build participants’ knowledge about birds and plants while enhancing observational and drawing skills.

You’ll spend half of your time outdoors with naturalist and landscape designer, Anna Thurston, and Tahoma Audubon’s expert birder, Scott Saunders. The other half will be spent in the classroom with independent multimedia artist Carrie Alyson, guiding you through mindful art exercises and practices for observing and capturing fast, accurate drawings in the field. Tahoma Audubon provides both binocular and art kits for attendees.

The session will take place April 30 at the Tahoma Audubon’s headquarters located Adriana Hess Wetland Park, 2917 Morrison Road West.

Registration required; $60 for members, $80 for nonmembers.

To register or for more information, visit the Tahoma Audubon Society website at www.tahomaaudubon.org or call 253.565.9278.