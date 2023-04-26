Healthy Kids Day Promotes Health and Wellness for Children and Families – The Suburban Times

Submitted by YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

Tacoma, Wash. – The YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties is hosting the annual Healthy Kids Day event on Saturday, April 29, from 10am-1pm at each of its family community centers. This event promotes healthy habits, education opportunities, community building, mental health, and physical activity for children and families.

Healthy Kids Day is a free, fun-filled event for families to come together and learn about healthy living. Attendees can participate in various activities, including sports, dance, yoga, educational games, and healthy eating demonstrations.

The event will offer attendees the chance to win exciting prizes:

GRAND PRIZE : a FREE 3-month family membership or a 3-month credit for active members

We invite members of the media to join us at Healthy Kids Day to cover this important event that promotes healthy living in our community. There will be opportunities for interviews with event organizers, participants, and local health professionals.

Event Details:

Date: April 29, 2023

Time: 10am-1pm

Locations: Bremerton Family YMCA, Gordon Family YMCA, Lakewood Family YMCA, Haselwood Family YMCA, Mel Korum Family YMCA, Morgan Family YMCA, Tom Taylor Family YMCA