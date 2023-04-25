U.P. Historical Society Hosts Annual Garden Tour May 20 and 21 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Early bird tickets for the popular annual Garden Tour sponsored by the U.P. Historical Society are on sale for $20 until April 30 at Willow Tree Gardens & Interiors (7216 27th St. W.) or by mailing in the ticket order form on the Historical Society’s website.

As of May 1, tickets can be purchased for $25 at Willow Tree Gardens & Interiors as well as Chirp and Company, Morrison House Realty, Rosedale Gardens and Gardensphere. Tickets ordered through the mail can be picked up at the Curran House (4009 Curran Lane) beginning at 10:30 a.m. on May 20 and 21.

This year’s tour will showcase five outstanding gardens in the University Place/Fircrest area. To help you get excited for what awaits you on this year’s tour, spend a few minutes watching video recaps of previous years’ featured gardens.

The 2023 Garden Tour is sponsored by Karen Bellamy, Frank and Cindy Bonaro, Gray Lumber, Columbia Bank, Seattle Seahawks, Michael Morrison Sotheby’s International Realty, U.P. Refuse and Recycling, Linda and Albert Bird, and Suburban Optical. The event is also supported by many individual donors.