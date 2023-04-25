Steilacoom Parks/Trails Work Party, Sunday 30 April, in Community Center Woods – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Work and party seem to be unrelated, but we have managed to experience both in our projects to enhance our parks and trails around Town.

It has been 4 years since we have worked in the woods surrounding the Steilacoom Community Center. In the meantime, English holly and ivy have enjoyed our absence. It is time to bring their stealthy expansion to an end. Also, the trails in the park are begging for wood chips.

Our objectives are several:

Spread wood chips over the main trails in the woods. Remove English holly. Ring the ivy which is growing up trees. Remove ground ivy.

Please join us as we accomplish the above and leave the woods looking and feeling much better.

Cutters, wood chip forks, wheelbarrows, rakes, gloves, eye protection, and a few handsaws will be on loan from the Town. Please bring your own if you have them.

Sunday 30 April, 1 to 3 pm in Community Center Woods, 2301 Worthington St, Steilacoom.