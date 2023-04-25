 Pierce Transit CTAG April 27 Meeting Agenda – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce Transit CTAG April 27 Meeting Agenda

· Leave a Comment ·

The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will meet on April 27 remotely at 5:30 pm. Read the meeting agenda participation instructions here.

CTAG-April-27-2023-AgendaDownload

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *