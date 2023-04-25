Lakeview Light & Power Invites Members to Attend Annual Meeting – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca.

Lakeview Light & Power invites their members (homeowners or business owners within LLP service area) to attend LLP’s Annual Meeting at 6:300pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Lakewood City Hall-Council Chambers.

LLP will be discussing the state of the utility, growth and visions for the future, as well as recognizing this year’s “Be The Spark” Scholarship winners. Lakewood City Manager John Caulfield will be guest speaking. Members that attend have the opportunity to win raffle prizes such as a Milwaukee drill kit, Milwaukee trimmer, blower & battery bundle, and PlayStation 5 console bundle (great for younger members or for the grandkids!).

Enjoy refreshments provided by Lakewood’s very own Original House of Donuts. Mark your calendars for 6:30 pm on April 27th at Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers- see you there!