Washington Boulevard Detour Change – The Suburban Times

Washington Boulevard Detour Change

City of Lakewood announcement.

The contractor is scheduled to reopen Vernon Avenue in its’ entirety and Washington Boulevard between Edgewood Drive and Vernon Avenue on the evening of Wednesday, April 26. The four-way stop at Kenwood will be replaced with the two-way stop intersection with Vernon being uncontrolled as it was prior to the project. Once this is open, the primary route through Lake City will be Gravelly Lake Drive, Veterans Drive, and Vernon Avenue as shown on the map below.

Beginning the early hours of May 1, the contractor will close Washington Boulevard between Lake City Boulevard and Interlaaken Drive. The City appreciates the publics’ patience as they continue to make these improvements.

