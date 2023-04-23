Meet “Titanic” Author Cathy Lamet, Lakewood History Museum, 3 May, 6 pm – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke announcement.

Author Cathy Lamet

Cathy is a longtime resident of Tacoma and graduate of Western Washington University. She will be autographing copies of her fascinating new book titled “Titanic Remembrance” at the museum on 3 May starting at 6 pm. Cathy’s heartfelt research shines a spotlight on many of the passengers and crew that will keep you up late at night turning exciting page after page.

Her book rekindles the heroics of Major Archibald Butt, the amazing fate of the Chinese passengers, the brave young woman who voluntarily gave up her lifeboat seat to a married woman, the endearing story of Leah Alks and her infant son and many more whose lives were changed forever in the early morning hours of April 15, 1912.

At the conclusion of her book signing, Cathy will then detail her personal experiences sailing with the OceanGate Titanic Survey Expedition of 2021 to include new photos of the wreckage, debris field and marine life which exist more than 12,500 feet below the surface of the Atlantic.

Cathy Lamet’s book “Titanic Remembrance”

Final event of the evening will be a drawing for a beautifully engraved gold plated “Titanic” keepsake plus a drawing for the Centenary Edition of the colorful and detailed book “Titanic, The Legend of the Unsinkable Ship”.

This is an amazing voyage you won’t want to miss!

Book signing begins at 6 pm. Event is free to the public, but seating is limited. Light refreshments will be available.

The Lakewood History Museum is located at 6114 Motor Avenue SW next to the iconic 1937 Lakewood Theater and across from the Best Western motel. Parking is free, but limited. For more information, call 253-682-3480. Number is message capable 24/7. Covid masks available, but not required.