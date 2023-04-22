Dr. Erik Arnits relies on his medical training – and sense of humor – as an ER doctor in Central Washington – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Dr. Erik Arnits ’11 works as assistant director of the emergency department in Moses Lake’s Samaritan Healthcare with the group Sound Physicians. (Photo by Sy Bean/PLU)

At PLU, Dr. Erik Arnits, Class of 2011, studied biology and chemistry as a double major. At first, he thought chemistry or dentistry was his future—but a medical mission trip the summer before his senior year to Costa Rica and Panama changed everything.

He kept a journal of his time and felt his perspective shift, reflecting on new ideas about who he was and wanted to do. “After seeing a place that doesn’t have much access to medicine and is very underserved, I felt my heart tug in the direction of medicine,” he says.

Arnits discussed his plans with PLU mentor, Professor Neal Yakelis, who encouraged his direction and after-graduation plans to work as an emergency room scribe to ensure medicine was a good fit.

After working as an ER scribe for a year, Arnits headed to medical school in Yakima at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences to study osteopathic medicine, followed by a residency in Michigan at Spectrum Health Lakeland. His wife Hadley, who he met at PLU, accompanied him and worked in insurance while he attended medical school.

After working as an ER scribe for a year, Arnits headed to medical school in Yakima at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences to study osteopathic medicine, followed by a residency in Michigan at Spectrum Health Lakeland. His wife Hadley, who he met at PLU, accompanied him and worked in insurance while he attended medical school.

Now 34, Arnits works as assistant director of the emergency department in Moses Lake’s Samaritan Healthcare with the group Sound Physicians and serves on several hospital boards in leadership positions.

Emergency medicine takes a unique character, he admits. “You must simultaneously have tough skin and a good sense of humor. People seem to be born to do certain fields of medicine, and it’s nice when that aligns,” Arnits says.

Lute Powered is a project highlighting PLU alumni at well-known organizations across the Puget Sound region. Dr. Erik Arnits ’11 is the first of three Lutes we will be highlighting from Sound Physicians. Previous Lute Powered series include Amazon, MultiCare Health System, City of Tacoma, Port of Tacoma, Educational Service District 113, and Chief Leschi Schools.