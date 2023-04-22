CPSD Promising Future: Annabelle Specht – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Tillicum Elementary School fifth grader Annabelle Specht.

Annabelle loves her class and has many friends at Tillicum. She is looking forward to sixth grade next year but will be sad to leave her elementary community. “We all try to be very welcoming and nice here by doing things like helping new students to their class and working together,” she said. “I also love our teachers because they’re very supportive and pay attention to what us students think and talk about.”

This year, Annabelle has been enjoying English language arts. She is particularly interested in her class’s current lesson about haiku poems. “It’s been more difficult for me than some of the other things we’ve written, so I’m still working on mine,” she said. “I think I like reading haikus more than writing them.”

As much as she’s enjoyed the year, Annabelle can’t wait for middle school. She feels like this year has prepared her for everything she’ll face as she moves on to sixth grade. “I’ve learned more about studying on my own, and I’ve become a much more confident person,” she said. “I know that I can stick up for myself and other students, and I want to try and be a positive leader next year.”

Annabelle is a well-rounded student who supports others in the classroom, focuses on her academics and has grown into a leader at Tillicum. As her confidence continues to strengthen, her focus on the future has also taken shape. “First I want to go to college,” she said. “I have always wanted to be a musician, but now I also want to open a business. It will be a bakery and a ballet studio where I can also give violin lessons.”