Tammy Buyok named president of MultiCare Yakima Memorial – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Tammy Buyok has been named president of MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and associated clinics and market leader for the Yakima Valley region. Buyok has been the interim president at Yakima Memorial since the hospital officially joined MultiCare Health System in late January.

Buyok has more than 30 years of experience in health care. She has been with MultiCare for 11 years as the vice president of facilities management and operation support services. In this new role, she will continue to oversee real estate for the health system.

“Tammy’s broad range of experience within MultiCare and with hospitals in Montana makes her the ideal person to take on this critical role in Yakima,” said Florence Chang, president of MultiCare. “She has demonstrated success as a leader who represents our mission, vision and values. These skills will be vitally important as we look to grow our services and presence in central Washington.”

As president of the Yakima Valley region, Buyok will look to enhance provider relationships and community partnerships. She’ll be responsible for strategy, market growth and performance in the region. She will lead the hospital’s clinical and administrative leadership teams and work with the regional board to drive the success of the hospital.

“I’m excited to be joining the Yakima Memorial Hospital team. We have outstanding physicians, nurses and staff in central Washington,” said Buyok. “We’ve already added new pediatric doctors from Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. I’m looking forward to growing our clinical services, community partnerships and presence in Yakima. MultiCare is going to bring great things to the people of Yakima Valley.”