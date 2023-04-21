Symphony Tacoma features Arx Duo percussionists – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma featured Arx Duo percussion ensemble on April 12, 2022, as we welcomed audience to return to Slavonian Hall

Saturday April 22, 2023, Arx Duo performs with Symphony Tacoma.

Purchase tickets at a discount price using the code (PARTNERS20) as seen in the photo below.

Along with a fantastic new composition by Nick DiBerardino performed by Arx Duo, we’ll hear the all-time favorite Beethoven 7th Symphony and Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances. Nice program!

I will watch for Classical Tuesdays friends in Saturday’s audience!

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/