Duck Daze Returns June 3 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

It’s hard to believe, but Duck Daze will be here before we know it! Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 3, 2023 for the return of this beloved U.P. annual tradition. The fun begins at 10 a.m. when the Duck Daze parade starts at the corner of 29th Street and Bridgeport Way and heads south on Bridgeport. In addition to scores of floats from community groups, school groups and local businesses, this year’s parade will also feature the 15-piece Clan Gordon bagpipers and Mrs. Washington.

The parade will end at the Village at Chambers Bay where more fun awaits, including food trucks, music by country rocker Joel Gibson, Jr., and scores of children’s attractions, including a stilt walker, face painting, games and popular costumed characters such as Elsa, Anna, Snow White and Spider Man performed by members of Magic in the Pacific Northwest. There will be fun activities in the library atrium and West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station #31 will host an Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free hot dogs, refreshments and close-up looks at their equipment.

Registration for the Duck Daze parade is now open. Those who wish to be a part of the parade procession must pre-register with the City of U.P. by May 25. Get the complete details and registration form for the parade on the Duck Daze tab on the Events page on the City website.