Curran Orchard Insect Class, May 6 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Learn how to combat the dreaded apple maggot, codling moth and other harmful insects at a free class taught by Master Gardener and Western Fruit Cascade Society member Bill Horn at the Curran Apple Orchard Park barn on Saturday, May 6, from 9am to 10am. Mr. Horn will also offer advice on properly sharpening pruning and garden tools.

After class, help is needed to hang “sticky apples” and codling moth tents on selected test trees throughout the orchard. Volunteers are also needed to drag branches to the dumpsters and distribute mulch. Great for community service hours.

The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place. For more info, please contact Curranappleorchard@gmail.com.