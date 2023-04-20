Students Advance in Optimist International Oratorical World Championships – The Suburban Times

Submitted by West Tacoma Optimist Club.

Eleven students from Covenant High School compete in the West Tacoma Optimist Club Oratorical Contest

Forty-five students at Covenant High School began working on a public speaking competition in February. On April 7, 2023, the winners were announced and two will be moving forward to the Pacific Northwest (PNW) District competition on April 29, 2023, in Kennewick, WA.

The journey began with the West Tacoma Optimist Club’s Annual Oratorical Competition. Students began working with the international prompt “Discovering the Optimism within Me.” They prepared a speech, four to five minutes in length, and began practicing and competing until there were eleven students still standing for the Optimist Club-level competition.

On April 7, the West Tacoma Optimist Club declared the top finishers to be Jonathon Taylor, first place, Jane Aune, second place, and Samson BeSerra, third place. Each student won a monetary award from the club and the top two finishers are eligible to move forward to the next level of competition where they will compete against students from Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and British Columbia for a $2,500 scholarship.

The winner of the PNW District competition advance to the Optimist International World Oratorical Championships in St. Louis, MO where they will compete for a $5,000 regional scholarship. Eight regional winners immediately move forward to the final level where they compete for an additional $15,000 scholarship.

Jonathon Taylor (center) 1st place, Jane Aune (right) 2nd place, and Samson BeSerra (left) 3rd place

Optimist International was incorporated in 1919 and has been hosting scholarship programs for public speaking since 1926. In 2014, Optimist International formed a partnership with St. Louis University to reach the global level of competition that it celebrates today.

The West Tacoma Optimist Club has sponsored the club-level competition since 1956 hosting scholarships and other activities to fulfill the mission of bringing out the best in youth, community, and themselves. Find out more about the club at www.tacomaoptimistclub.org or by calling 253.564.8119.