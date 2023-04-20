 Replacement of School Crosswalks and Markings – The Suburban Times

Replacement of School Crosswalks and Markings

City of Fircrest announcement.

The roadway replacement of the school crosswalks and markings at both Whittier and Wainwright has been scheduled for Friday 4/21.  The contractor is planning to start after the morning traffic rush around 9:00am.  Both schools are located on Alameda Ave and traffic controls will be in place.  The work shouldn’t take more than a few hours and is planned to be wrapped up before the end of the school day.  The speed marking located on the Drake St. hill is also being replaced.

