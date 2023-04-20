Replacement of School Crosswalks and Markings – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

The roadway replacement of the school crosswalks and markings at both Whittier and Wainwright has been scheduled for Friday 4/21. The contractor is planning to start after the morning traffic rush around 9:00am. Both schools are located on Alameda Ave and traffic controls will be in place. The work shouldn’t take more than a few hours and is planned to be wrapped up before the end of the school day. The speed marking located on the Drake St. hill is also being replaced.