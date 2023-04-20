PSE Foundation launches $600,000 competitive grant program – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy Foundation announcement.

The Puget Sound Energy Foundation (PSEF) has announced the launch of a $600,000 competitive grant program to empower resiliency and build capacity within: food security, shelter, literacy, and nonprofit staff development. Grant applications are due May 15.

For the past several years, the PSE Foundation shifted its traditional giving focus and increased their annual charitable contributions in order to help respond to the immediate difficulties of the COVID-19 crisis and the barriers community members continue to face as a result of the pandemic. Now, for a second year, PSE Foundation is setting their sights on resiliency and building capacity for community based organizations. Through this effort, they are looking for opportunities to help solve for gaps and expand impact to accomplish the goals and objectives set by the communities they serve.

Grant requests should identify how grant funding can help develop or strengthen competencies, strategies, systems or structures that improve organizational effectiveness and resiliency within the funding areas identified. Local nonprofit organizations and tribal governments who charitably serve the public within PSE’s 10-county service area (Whatcom, Island, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Pierce, Lewis and Thurston counties) are invited to apply for a grant ranging from $5,000-$10,000. Through this process, a team of PSE’s local employee volunteers will be trained, review applications, learn about the organizations work and ensure the community voice is represented throughout the Foundation’s review process.

To apply for a grant before May 15 or to learn more visit: www.psefoundation.org. PSE Foundation is also proud to offer grant proposal support for nonprofit organizations that do not have access to a professional grant writer or certified fundraising expert (CFE). This support provides organizations an opportunity to receive consultation on their grant concept, application and project scope with a third-party professional grant writer. Since its inception, the PSE Foundation has approved over $15 Million in local charitable grants to community based organizations. To inquire, visit the website and request support by May 12.