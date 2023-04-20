Parks Appreciation Day is This Saturday, April 22 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Don’t forget to grab your rakes and shovels and come out on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 for U.P.’s annual Parks Appreciation Day activities at Paradise Pond Park (67th Avenue West, just north of 35th Street).

Volunteers are needed to help spread wood chips on the trails, pick up trash and do some minor brush clearing. A tree will also be planted in observance of Arbor Day.

The event will run from 9 a.m. until noon, rain or shine and is co-sponsored by University Place Refuse and Recycling, which will provide volunteers with free coffee, donuts, water and t-shirts.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools and gloves (make sure they are labeled with owner information). U.P. Parks will provide additional rakes and shovels for those who do not have their own.

For more information or questions, please contact Tony West, Operations Manager, at 253.460.6493.