Lakewood Parks Appreciation is April 22 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Parks Appreciation is April 22

City of Lakewood announcement.

Join your neighbors to help cleanup Lakewood’s parks and get them ready for the busy spring and summer season. Our annual Parks Appreciation Day is this Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help clean up park areas, remove noxious weeds, spread wood chips and assist with overall maintenance.

Roughly 90 people have signed up so far, but we’d love to double that number! Can you help? This is a great way for students to get community service volunteer hours.

Park sites needing work this year include:

  • Edgewater Park
  • Fort Steilacoom Park
  • Harry Todd Park
  • Kiwanis Park
  • Lakewood Community Garden

We’re hoping to see more people at Fort Steilacoom and Harry Todd parks as these are two of our larger parks that see a lot of visitors. Please consider pitching in – even if it’s for only an hour.

We’ll be out there rain or shine. We hope you’ll join us! Click here to register.

