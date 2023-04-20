CPSD Partner Spotlight: Rotary Club of Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Supporting students happens in many forms. The Rotary Club of Lakewood takes this idea to heart as it serves the CPSD community. From recognizing students and educators to providing scholarships and bicycles, Lakewood Rotary puts students front-and-center in its embrace of Lakewood.

Lakewood Rotary was originally founded in 1956 and has provided a variety of support to CPSD over the years. The organization demonstrated its commitment to students from the start by giving out modest scholarships to graduating seniors at Clover Park High School.

Its presence in CPSD schools has only grown since then.

Each spring, deserving students receive the Mike McGowan Educational Incentive Award. This award helps fund educational expenses for graduating seniors as they take the next step on their educational journey. Last year, eight CPSD students were chosen to receive awards of up to $1,500.

Lakewood Rotary was pivotal in supporting the establishment of CPSD’s International Baccalaureate Program by donating $150,000. Rotarians have also served as Next Step mentors helping students find scholarships and prepare for their futures.

Lakewood Rotary also recognizes the accomplishments of students and educators with its student and educator of the month programs. Each month, a student and educator from CPSD are selected and honored at one of the club’s meetings.

Members help pack bags of food and deliver them to schools before major breaks in the school calendar and donate bicycles and helmets to elementary school students during the holiday season.

Whether supporting students directly with awards and donations or as part of its broader service to the community, Lakewood Rotary is a champion of CPSD students and schools.