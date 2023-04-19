Ride Pierce Transit for Free on Earth Day, Saturday, Apr. 22 – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Pierce Transit will offer fare free riding privileges on Saturday, April 22, to support Earth Day. Earth Day is an annual celebration that honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations.

The public is encouraged to celebrate Earth Day by riding Pierce Transit to the City of Tacoma’s 15th Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo on the University of Washington Tacoma campus and Tollefson Plaza. The free rides are valid on all regularly-scheduled Pierce Transit bus service, SHUTTLE and Runner on-demand services.

Pierce Transit plays a key role in reducing the number of single-occupant vehicles on the road and the pollution they generate. Each year, Pierce Transit customers skip millions of car trips, taking buses, paratransit, vanpools or Runner rides instead. Pierce Transit’s commitment to sustainability is reflected throughout the conception, planning, design, construction and operation of its system.

Pierce Transit is committed to providing safe, accessible and sustainable transportation for everyone in its service area. On April 22, join Pierce Transit in recognizing Earth Day and acknowledging what it represents by getting on board Pierce Transit services for free.

Information on routes, schedules and trip planning can be found online at www.PierceTransit.org.