Submitted by DuPont Community Garden.

The DuPont Community Garden is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7 from 10 am to 2 pm. The sale will feature vegetable and plant starts, hanging baskets, and plant arrangements. The sale proceeds support the garden’s mission of providing fresh produce to local food banks. The DuPont Community Garden is located on Powerline Rd, off Center Drive in DuPont.