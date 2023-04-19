Beyond the Backyard – The Suburban Times

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity announcement.

A community-wide scavenger hunt that is part Amazing Race and part double-dog dare, Beyond the Backyard is a three-hour experience designed for fun-seekers of all ages and abilities! On Saturday, May 20, your team will be in the wackiest, most memorable race of your life, working through a series of wild challenges. Our adventure race is perfect for families and/or groups of friends, and offers team-building opportunities for colleagues, teams, and youth groups.

The adventure race benefits Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity and our quest to provide affordable housing solutions for our community.

Learn more at this link.