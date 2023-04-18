Join us for Pierce College Puyallup’s first Open House – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College is pleased to announce the Puyallup Campus’ first Open House! Join us Wednesday, April 19 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on the Puyallup campus for a chance to see the exciting things happening at Pierce College.

The Open House will give prospective students and their families the opportunity to meet with Pierce College Admissions and Registration, get FAFSA/WAFSA support from our financial aid team and visit department booths such as Student Life, Workforce, Outreach, and more to learn about their future at Pierce College. From 6 pm to 6:45 pm, prospective students and parents are welcomed to join us for an overview of Pierce College’s Running Start program.

There will also be free food, games and a chance to meet faculty, staff and current students. Starting at 6 pm, the Pierce College Math department will host a first-of-its-kind math competition for current students, prospective students and K – 12 students.

At Pierce College, our priority is our student’s success! Join us for our Open House and let us help you reach your life goals.

Please visit our website for more information.