Clover Park School District STEAM Fair Showcases Student Ingenuity – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District STEAM Fair Showcases Student Ingenuity

Clover Park School District announcement.

Hundreds of students in grades K-12 participated in the district’s STEAM Fair on March 11 at Harrison Preparatory and Four Heroes Elementary schools. The event was filled wall-to-wall with hands-on STEAM activities, student projects and career exploration opportunities.

Families who attended engaged in the vast world of science, technology, engineering, art and math along with their children. More than 65 CPSD students presented their STEAM projects at the event and another 76 participated in STEAM activities. Winners of this year’s STEAM Fair will be announced at their school and given an award for the category in which they participated.

