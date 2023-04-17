 UPS Student Takes Action for Environment – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

UPS Student Takes Action for Environment

· Leave a Comment ·

University of Puget Sound social media post.

Kaylynn O’Curran ’23 is passionate about sustainability. Last year, she helped organize a student day of action to tackle climate change. https://pugetsound.edu/stories/university

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *