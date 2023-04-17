UPS Student Takes Action for Environment – The Suburban Times

UPS Student Takes Action for Environment April 17, 2023 · Leave a Comment · University of Puget Sound social media post. Kaylynn O’Curran ’23 is passionate about sustainability. Last year, she helped organize a student day of action to tackle climate change. https://pugetsound.edu/stories/university Kaylynn O’Curran ’23 is passionate about sustainability. Last year, she helped organize a student day of action to tackle climate change. https://t.co/rhlOEyydIt pic.twitter.com/GmXQBehx52— Univ. of Puget Sound (@univpugetsound) April 14, 2023
