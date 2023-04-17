United for University Place to review the coalition at April 19 meeting – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

United for University Place, the University Place coalition was reestablished two years ago to meet the needs of University Place. More than a place to just talk, or an action organization, the coalition is a loosely associated organization of businesses, non-profits and individuals who care about this community and want to work together to meet some of those needs.

On Wednesday, April 19 at 8101 27th Street West in University Place, we are going to take time to review the last two years and get a feel for what the next steps should be. We will have the results of a survey to discuss and welcome all input to the board as we investigate next fall. There will also be a thorough update of the process of the inclusive playground with a slide presentation to help everyone get a great idea of where we are at and where we go from here.

U4UP meeting at University Place Presbyterian Church in the lower lounge at from 11:30 to 1 on Wednesday, April 19. Come join us and help establish our direction for next year.

The meeting on Wednesday, May 17, Chief Jim Sharp will be speaking from West Pierce Fire District.