Park Board Unanimously Eliminates Stanley Playfield as Site for New Multi-Purpose Sports Fields – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Metro Parks will reassess existing athletic complexes as alternative sites for two new multi-purpose, all-season sports fields that were presented to the community March 1 for proposed development on the Stanley Elementary & Playfield Campus.

During the regularly scheduled Board Meeting on April 10, President Andrea Smith suggested direction for Metro Parks (MPT) leadership and staff to work with Tacoma Public Schools (TPS).

“After considering input from the school community, neighborhood, and staff from the park district and school district, we believe the proposed fields would be better suited at another site that could better accommodate more intensive play,” President Andrea Smith stated. “It’s possible Peck Sports Complex could be reconfigured to accommodate the dimensions of the needed fields, so we are offering this alternative for further study as we explore other sites.”

Dozens of Hilltop community members provided feedback on the proposed sites this month, making it clear they do not find Stanley Playfield to be a good fit for the sports fields. MPT leadership and staff recognized the need to reassess alternative locations and are focusing on existing athletic complexes, which were frequently suggested as preferred locations to address field needs.

Following the president’s remarks, Commissioner Rosie Ayala made a motion authorizing Executive Director Shon Sylvia to negotiate with TPS according to the terms outlined by President Smith. The Board voted unanimously in favor of the motion, emphasizing the need for staff from MPT, TPS and the City of Tacoma to convene within the next two weeks to provide clear expectations of all parties moving forward. This is necessary to ensure TPS has time to determine if this approach meets its needs and objectives.

The ballfields were identified as a need during a joint fields study in 2016 to analyze and inventory existing fields and complexes. The analysis would be used to create a joint action plan, identify ways to combine resources, balance quality and equity of fields and complexes throughout Tacoma, and generate a concrete understanding of program offerings and service gaps at each potential location.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff assessed alternative sites before recommending Stanley as the location for the proposed all-season, multi-sports fields. The proposed design includes field configurations for soccer and lacrosse, along with baseball and softball, using synthetic turf for playability in all seasons.