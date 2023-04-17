Meet Titanic Historian Peter Cook and Titanic Author Cathy Lamet, May 2-3 – The Suburban Times

By Phil Raschke, Lakewood History Museum announcement.

Painting of Titanic sinking.

The Lakewood History Museum is proud to announce a riveting and informative presentation centered on the 15 April 1912 sinking of the mighty RMS Titanic, the newest and largest passenger ship afloat.

Our presenters will be historian Peter Cook and author Cathy Lamet both members of the “Titanic Historical Society”. Cook’s presentation will answer key questions like “did Titanic ignore iceberg warnings, “why didn’t it see the huge iceberg sooner”, “what about the watertight doors”, “was there a ghost ship nearby” and more.

Lamet will take you on a deep dive down to the Titanic aboard the submersible “Titan” and then give attendees fascinating insights into the lives of passengers from 1st, 2nd and 3rd class cabins. Get to know passengers like Major Archibald Butt, the Countess of Rothes, Michel Navratil and more. Some of these passengers survived and some did not.

Don’t miss this amazing two-day event. Both Tuesday and Wednesday programs start at 6 pm. A display of “Titanic” artifacts will also be available.

Both events are free to the public, but seating is limited. Light refreshments will be available on both days.

The Lakewood History Museum is located at 6114 Motor Avenue SW next to the iconic 1937 Lakewood Theater and across from the Best Western motel. Parking is free, but limited. For more information, call 253-682-3480. Number is message capable 24/7. Covid masks available, but not required.