Letter: Watch for It. God Has Not Forgotten You. – The Suburban Times

We had so much fun at the fair, my daughter, granddaughter, and me! Huge, live, hairy spiders, and little pigs racing; rides – when she passed the height requirement – and curly fries.

We sat in the audience and listened to both a men’s and women’s quartet.

They sang love songs. That was tough for me having lost the love of my life this past March 19, the first day of spring.

Upon arriving home, somewhat late, I opened the mail and in a small package was a gift from a dear friend, a pen lovingly crafted, hand-turned on his lathe.

The inscription on the pen reads, “When you see only one set of footprints, it was then I carried you.”

In an accompanying note the artisan wrote, “I hope whenever you use it, you will be reminded of all the Lord does for us and how he cradles us in his arms in times like this.”

There have been countless expressions of love like this in recent days. And throughout our 50 years of married life how often we marveled at how God orchestrated from Heaven the intricate and intimate details of our lives here on earth.

Like the pen in the mail.