CPSD Superintendent Banner to speak at Lakewood United – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Thursday, April 20, 2023 @ 6:00 pm

Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom Campus, Olympic Bldg., Room 102 (adjacent to Parking Lot A)

Topic: Clover Park School District Initiatives and How They Impact Our Community.

Guest Speaker: Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner

Ron Banner is proud to serve in the lead role of our Clover Park School District in one of the most diverse cities in the state. He is personable, genuine, and committed to our Lakewood United purpose of building community engagement focused on enhancing the quality of life in Lakewood. Current initiatives created to address the education, health and well-being of our students will be presented.

Please join us as we learn about what is currently being implemented and how it impacts our community.

Those unable to attend in person may attend via ZOOM. Register by emailing: lakewoodunited@gmail.com