Clover Park School District Superintendent Youth Advisory Council Meets with Local Police – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

The district’s Superintendent Youth Advisory Council (SYAC) recently met with officers from local police departments. The meeting was an opportunity for discussion about the experiences students have had with police and the challenges the officers face in their positions.

The gathering was organized for students and officers to discuss the symbolism of the “thin blue line” flag and what it represents to them. The officers led off the discussion while students listened before switching roles.

Bringing students and officers together to share their stories helps to build bridges and deepen understanding.

Police officers play vital roles in CPSD schools, with many Lakewood Police Department officers serving as school resource officers on campuses during the school day.

The SYAC is a group that includes students from each high school and meets regularly to represent their student body in an advisory capacity to Superintendent Ron Banner.