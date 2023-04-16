Save the Date: Cops v. Teachers Basketball Game, April 28 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman, Lakes High School.

On Friday, April 28, 2023 our Lakes High School Skills USA Club, in conjunction with Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, are excited to host our 14th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game. Police officers throughout Pierce County (Lakewood, Puyallup, Fircrest, Pierce County, Steilacoom and Tacoma) and Teachers/Administrators from local school districts, will come together to play a charity game of basketball in support of a worthy cause.

Cops Vs Teachers began in 2009 after four Lakewood Police Officers and one Pierce County Sheriff Deputy paid the ultimate price protecting our community. As a result of these tragedies, schools, and local communities came together to honor each of these officers and support their families donation only event, it soon became Now in our 14th year, CvsT has become charity event, raising several thousands of dollars, supporting numerous non-profit organizations, local families with financial hardships, food banks, children with significant medical challenges and local law enforcement personnel and their families.

This year we are honored to support Clover Park School District student Janine Hope Dungca. Janine Hope is 11 years old and has 3 older sisters. In the beginning, her parents had no idea about her health condition. Janine Hope at 2 months old, had surgery on her left eye because she was born with a ptosis (drooping eye). The surgery was to prevent loss of sight. She came home the same day and then two days later, she was rushed to the closest children’s hospital for lack of oxygen. She was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension (PH), four holes in her heart (congenital heart disease), and Tracheobronchomegaly. She was transferred to Seattle Children’s Hospital and spent most of her first year there. In 2011, Janine Hope required 24 hours on a ventilator oxygen with a Remodulin pump to treat her PH symptoms, and a g-tube for feeding. She is home schooled because of her ongoing medical appointments and critical care. She has been wheelchair bound all of her life, developmentally delayed, and is currently unable to stand, walk or perform basic daily activities. Here in 2023, we hope to have a successful sleep study to remove the trach tube. Her entire family has taken the role of caregivers at this time.

We are asking local businesses, schools, and the community for support. This may come in the form of cash donations, gift basket donations, attendance , and/or participation in our Silent Auction. Again, all proceeds will benefit our recipient, and family. If you have questions or need additional information, please call or e-mail us. On behalf of Lakes High School Skills USA Club and Kiwanis of Clover Park, we thank you in advance for your support.