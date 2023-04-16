PLU and TCC announce Automatic Admission Partnership – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

Officials from Pacific Lutheran University and Tacoma Community College have announced an Automatic Admission Partnership that will streamline the admission process for TCC students interested in enrolling at PLU.

“Tacoma Community College has a long history of providing an exceptional education to local students,” said PLU President Allan Belton. “TCC alumni who enroll at PLU have a proven track record of strong performance in PLU classrooms, enriching our campus, and going on to lead and serve in the Tacoma/Pierce County community.”

In addition to the automatic admission agreement, PLU will also offer a $30,000 per year scholarship to TCC students who qualify for the program. The admission program and scholarship are intended to provide increased access to PLU and support the academic achievement of eligible TCC students.

“This agreement makes it easier for our students to transfer to PLU, which provides an excellent education close to home,” said TCC President Ivan L, Harrell, Ph.D. “And the scholarship provides opportunity for students who might not otherwise have believed a private school education to be within reach.”

To be eligible for the Automatic Admission Partnership, TCC students will be required to have a 2.75 or higher grade point average and complete an associate of arts – dta or associate of science – transfer degree at TCC.

“Students who qualify will automatically know they are admitted to PLU and will just have to accept their non-binding admission for us to get their scholarship award and financial aid moved through the process,” said Melody Ferguson, PLU associate dean of admission. “This will allow them to bypass our general transfer application and take away the ‘will I or won’t I get in’ worries.”

Officials from PLU and TCC signed a memorandum of understanding solidifying the partnership and agreeing to work together to administer the partnership through the 2024-25 school year, with an option to extend the partnership at that time. Nursing and Running Start students are not eligible for automatic admission at this time.

The agreement between PLU and TCC is based on an automatic admission partnership model developed by PLU that was piloted with three Bethel School District high schools in the spring of 2021. The partnership was so successful that it now includes Washington high schools across 30 school districts.

For more information, visit the partnership website.